Noise ordinance for Madison County starts December 1st

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time ever, members of the Madison County Commission passed a noise ordinance!
They made the decision after holding a public forum, and after 65 percent of voters in Madison County asked for one in 2018.
December first is when you'll have to make sure you're monitoring how loud you are and how loud everything you use including music, guns, fireworks, and your car get.
The question members of the Madison County Commission had to determine, is how loud is too loud? It may sound like a simple question, but the answer is complex.
“We always felt like somebody would have an opinion on one side and somebody would have an opinion on the other side it was hard to get to the middle to figure out exactly where we want it to be,” said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
Fireworks are loud and based on the new ordinance, you can only light them outside of the city limits, around big holidays including New Years, and the 4th of July.
If you own a gun or like to hunt, this noise ordinance also applies to you. Commissioners decided to stick with the same rules as the state of Alabama.
“We compromised today on shooting guns. We wanted to make sure everybody in Madison County could continue to hunt,” said Vandiver.
Some businesses don’t like the idea of a noise ordinance. During the day and into the early evening, you can’t make noise above an 85 decibel reading. After 11pm you have to be even more quiet and you can’t have a decibel reading above 75. Owners of the Huntsville Dragway can apply for permits to keep their business open and events running late.
There is still one big unanswered question, and it deals with enforcing the rules.
“As the noise ordinance states today, the county administrator will be the one that administrates that. Now, does that give him the authority to send somebody else from the sheriff’s department to go out and investigate, or does that give him the authority to go out and hire somebody to be the noise ordinance person for Madison County? That’s what we have to work out in the next month to figure out and I think we’ll get there,” said Vandiver.
