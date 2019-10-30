Morgan County deputy injured in police chase

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A work release inmate from Lawrence County is facing new charges after being accused of leading Morgan County deputies on a chase.
One deputy was hurt in that incident. That chase ended near a trailer park, where the driver and deputy collided head on.
The deputy was hurt, but still chased the man on foot. Deputies had to use a taser to subdue that suspect, Jessy Lancaster.
After being handed over to Lawrence County, he’ll return to Morgan County to face charges, including attempting to elude.
The injured deputy is expected to make a full recovery.
