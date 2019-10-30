Madison County commissioners create 7-member board to improve cemeteries

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County commissioners want to improve neglected cemeteries around the county. Adding difficulty to their mission, commissioners can’t spend public funds to do it.
The new board will have seven members. Each county commissioner gets to appoint one person to the board.
There are several run down cemeteries so having a group of people look after the cemeteries outside of the city limits is so important.
You might not know, but it's against the law for county leaders to spend tax payer money to rehabilitate cemeteries.
Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver says trying to raise funds will be one of the goals of the new board they created.
"If they can come up with funding I think they'll have the ability to do some cleaning and stuff like that. The county won't be doing the funding, but you know there might be grants out there they can search and look for it people who want to help with the cemetery, they can give funding. This is a way they can do that and go through the cemetery authority and it will all be up and legal and fine," said Vandiver.
If you’re aware of a cemetery in Madison County that needs to be improved or maybe it’s a cemetery others don’t even know exist, you can contact the county commissioners and they’ll let the new cemetery board know.
