Auburn police chief believes Aniah Blanchard likely in danger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reward money is on the table as the search for missing person Aniah Blanchard closes in on one week.
Gov. Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any perpetrators in the case.
“We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels," Ivey said. "I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”
Auburn Police Chief Paul Register was in Montgomery Wednesday meeting with the 11 other agencies involved in this investigation. He said they are very concerned for Blanchard’s safety at this point and believe she is likely in danger.
“There is obviously high probability and likelihood that there’s some foul play involved,” he said. "It’s completely out of character for her to be off the grid like this and not in contact with her family.”
Register says investigators are keying in on the area between Auburn and Montgomery and any relationships that would prompt her to meet someone. Friday, Blanchard's car was recovered at an apartment complex off Atlanta Highway. The vehicle had sustained heavy damage.
Register couldn't speak to whether they believe Blanchard drove the car to Montgomery or whether they believed she was likely in the Montgomery area.
"Montgomery is certainly a place that we need to be concentrating on heavily," said Register. "So we would just ask anybody that saw her car, so anybody resembling her or even her information, please reach out to the police division, Montgomery Police Department."
Register described Blanchard as someone who is close to her family and her group of friends in Auburn, calling the lack of communication out of character.
"She had been with a family earlier that day, she's very close with people here and all her roommates," he said. "So again, it was just completely unusual that she was not heard from and by the next morning - when she was reported to us, they already felt like something was wrong."
Register confirmed the department received numerous tips in this case. He reminds everyone that no piece of information is too small, requesting anyone with information or possible information to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
Blanchard, 19, was reported missing in Auburn on Thursday. She was last seen wearing a black dress and tan boots and was driving her black 2017 Honda CRV.
