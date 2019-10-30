Garbage pickup leads to arrest in Limestone County counterfeit case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Elkmont man was arrested in a counterfeit investigation Tuesday.
Deputies say a CCS garbage pickup employee found a large amount of counterfeit cash in garbage bags at the residence of Christopher James Shock. This included a “test copy” of a $50 bill printed on the back of an Alabama Pardons and Paroles receipt issued to the suspect.
Shock, 32, is charged with 40 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class B felony. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $200,000 bond.
Investigators say they found additional counterfeit money. A total of 40 counterfeit bills were seized in the case.
Investigators say there’s probably between $10,000 and $30,000 of fake money still out there.
“Due to the recent incidents of counterfeit money being used in Limestone County, the public has been increasingly vigilant and helpful in identifying those responsible,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be pending.
