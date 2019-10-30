Former Alabama basketball star arrested in human trafficking operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - A former University of Alabama basketball star is facing a human trafficking charge.
James “Jim” Farmer was arrested in Tennessee during a two day sting last week.
He was one of 16 men arrested according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Farmer was charged with trafficking a person for a commercial sex act. The TBI states the men were arrested following an undercover operation beginning Thursday, October 24. Fake advertisements were placed by authorities on websites believed to be associated with facilitating commercial sex. The TBI states the goal of the operation “was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.”
Farmer played for Alabama in the late 1980s before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. Farmer retired from basketball in the late 1990s and was reportedly living in Nashville.
The following men were also arrested in the undercover operation:
- Deadrick Darrell Evans, DOB 1-16-90, Murfreesboro
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Miguel Erazo, DOB 9-24-76, Antioch
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Luis Miguel Garcia-Alvarez, DOB 6-12-85, La Vergne
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Paul Florez-Vazquez, DOB 3-25-89, Nashville
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Jose Guadalupe Zarate-Flores, DOB 12-1-79, Smyrna
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Taylor Moore, DOB 4-4-96, Rombauer, MO
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Tony Maddox, DOB 12-9-80, Cowan, TN
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Gameel Mesad, DOB 1-13-64, La Vergne
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- John Thomas Sulkowski, DOB 1-9-95, Murfreesboro
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Juan Manuel Tovar, DOB 7-11-72, Antioch
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Harry Garcia, DOB 10-22-75, Murfreesboro
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Michael Romero, DOB 5-21-88, Prospect
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Lian Sian Thang, DOB 7-15-87, Smyrna
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Manasranjan Murlidhar Rana, DOB 11-21-87, Nashville
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
- Diego Mancilla Martinez, DOB 11-13-72, La Vergne
- Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.