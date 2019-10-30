District Attorney weighs in on Madison officer involved shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard says body camera footage from a deadly officer involved shooting in Madison will not be released to the media or public because the case is still under active investigation.
Broussard even says there’s several holes and gaps that need to be filled in this investigation, before anything comes to the DA’s office.
Madison Police have reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to complete the investigation from the officer involved shooting Sunday.
Broussard says, having an outside agency investigate is typical protocol. Some people have questioned whether or not the Sheriff’s Department and Madison City Police Department are too geographically close to conduct an objective investigation, and suggested a statewide agency like ALEA handle it. Broussard says that’s not technically necessary. “As long as you have any outside agency that has investigative skills, then you’ve checked that box off,” Broussard explained.
For now, Broussard says the sheriff’s office will complete their investigation before any information is released to the public.
However, he says if there’s potential criminal liability, it will get passed onto the DA’s office for them to act on.
Broussard says, law enforcement officers are not above the law and a full investigation is being done. In 2018, a Huntsville Police officer was indicted and charged with murder for his role in a shooting. That case is still awaiting trial.
Moving forward, the DA says there’s a difference between transparency and letting the justice system do its work.
“I know there’s folks who ‘we want everything to be transparent,’ well guess what, if you believe in the justice system, you’ll have to wait. Like I said, I’m glad everything’s handled the way it’s being handled. It’d be improper to do otherwise," Broussard continued.
Broussard says this is not the first officer involved shooting case in Madison County, and his team is prepared to follow the letter of the law.
