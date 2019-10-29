Student taken into police custody after threat made at Grissom high school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police have taken a student into custody following a threat made against Grissom high school.
Grissom principal Jeanne Greer sent a message to parents on Monday regarding the incident. The letter states Grissom administration became aware of a verbal threat made against the school and notified law enforcement. The student was identified and was taken into police custody.
The letter did not indicate if the student was arrested or faces any charges.
