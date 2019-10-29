South Huntsville restaurants cashing in on Cecil Ashburn reopening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cars coming over the mountain is the sound of money for South Huntsville businesses.
Oct. 29 is the 11th day since Cecil Ashburn Drive partially reopened, with one lane now going either way. The road closed this January for an expansion to four lanes.
In the cove, Buenavista Mexican Cantina server Jesus Martinez said the closure hurt his bottom line. Fewer customers were bringing fewer tips.
The reopening changed that.
“We didn’t think it would be that big of an impact, but it was and thank God, and things have been going uphill since it opened,” he said.
“Big relief. Big relief. Honestly, it’s just feeling that I don’t have to grind everyday just to get it. I feel more calm now, I know what I’m getting today and thank God people are coming now.”
Drive over the mountain to Jones Valley, and Anaheim Chili owner Scott Harriman said the reopening brought an end to a tough business season.
“It’s the new stress now. It’s the stress of trying to keep up, instead of the stress trying to pay the bills. Trying to keep up with the volume," he said.
“It’s been a phenomenal ten days. It’s been one of the best ten days I’ve ever seen.”
The road is scheduled to be finished in Spring 2020.
