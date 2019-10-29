Soaking rain moves in for Wednesday and Halloween

More clouds will move in overnight with mild low temps in the lower 60s, rain showers will be likely for the morning commute.
Widespread soaking rain showers and isolated rumbles of thunder will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday, over one inch of rainfall may ne possible in some locations. Halloween on Thursday will be equally as soggy with more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms, wind gusts in increase into the afternoon with rain ending just in time for Trick-or-Treating activities.
We will see temperatures falling quickly Thursday night into Friday morning with frost likely, please protect any sensitive plants and vegetation. Skies will clear by Friday and sun with shine through the weekend, temperatures will be well below average in the mid to upper 50s.
