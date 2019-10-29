Missing college student’s home town distributing blue ribbons in her honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Auburn hope newly released surveillance video will help law enforcement find a missing 19-year-old from Homewood.
The last account of Aniah Blanchard was Wednesday, October 23rd, at a convenience store on South College Street.
Although her vehicle has been found, there’s been no sign of her. As the days in the search stretch - her family and police hope this new surveillance video will help bring in new clues.
“The family is definitely looking for her safe return. She’s somebody who is fun loving and has plenty of friends. If you see something, say something,” said Takijah Heard, cousin.
People in her hometown of Homewood hope for her safe return too.
“A lovely girl, we’ve grown up and you just don’t ever think something is going to happen to someone that you know,” said Marian Bloomston, community member.
Marian Bloomston says her son graduated with Aniah from Homewood High School and he played basketball with her older brother.
Bloomston says the community - who loves Aniah and her family - feels somewhat helpless. In response, well over 20 mothers organized efforts to get blue ribbons made for distribution throughout Homewood.
Anything to help keep Aniah’s story on everyone’s mind.
“When people see these bows, we want them to think of Aniah Blanchard and that we are looking for her - and we won’t stop until we find her," said Bloomston.
You can pick up a blue ribbon at Off Central in Homewood, Seeds Coffee, and Spartan Fitness.
