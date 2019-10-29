Man charged following New Hope death investigation

NEW HOPE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Jacob Tanner Bearden of Grant with manslaughter following a shooting death in New Hope on Monday.
Investigators say sheriff’s deputies responded to a shopping center in the 10000 block of Highway 431 around 8 p.m.
When they arrived they found the 21-year-old Nathan Helton of Grant, dead from a gunshot wound. Bearden was on scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators tell us it appears that Bearden was recklessly handling a gun when Helton was shot. Drugs were also found on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information about the shooting they can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 256-533-8820, or submit information online here.
