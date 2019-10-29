Man arrested in Jackson County on assault, reckless endangerment charges

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - One man is in jail in Jackson County after a short police chase.
Michael Charles Pittman was arrested in Jackson County on assault, fraud and reckless endangerment charges.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Scottsboro Police Department had a checkpoint set up at Highway 35 and Highway 40 near Scottsboro.
Around 1 a.m., a man driving a White Ford F-150 drove through the checkpoint telling officers he did not have his wallet and gave them what turned out to be a false name and birthday.
When officers tried to run that information, nothing was on file. Investigators tell us, the driver was asked to pull over while they ran the tag when he took off on Highway 35, reaching speeds greater than 100 mph.
He drove on Highway 35 then took a frontage road to Highway 72, through a median, and then jumped out of the car into Crow Creek.
By this point, Scottsboro PD had taken over the chase and used a boat to retrieve the man from the water.
