Make your voice heard in the Limestone County superintendent search

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Parents, it’s your time to speak up, if your child goes to a Limestone County School.
The board is looking for its next superintendent, and members want your opinion.
Remember, board members are looking for Dr. Tom Sisk’s replacement, after he announced he was leaving for a new job in Tennessee.
His last day in Limestone County is this Thursday. You can fill out the survey from now until November 6th. Click here to find that survey.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.