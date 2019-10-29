Madison City Council passes pay bump for elected leaders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council passed a pay bump for elected leaders on Monday night.
The increase will provide a 2% raise following the 2020 election. The raise for all city leaders amounts to just under $6,000.
Right now, council members make just over $16,000 a year. Mayor Paul Finley makes just over $100,000.
Monday’s vote also comes with a condition: all future raises past 2020 must also include a raise for city employees.
City employees have received a raise every year since 2013.
