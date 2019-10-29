Madison City Council passes pay bump for elected leaders

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 28, 2019 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 10:36 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council passed a pay bump for elected leaders on Monday night.

The increase will provide a 2% raise following the 2020 election. The raise for all city leaders amounts to just under $6,000.

Right now, council members make just over $16,000 a year. Mayor Paul Finley makes just over $100,000.

Monday’s vote also comes with a condition: all future raises past 2020 must also include a raise for city employees.

City employees have received a raise every year since 2013.

