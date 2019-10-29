Huntsville Police responsible for keeping records on 200 sex offenders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of Halloween, WAFF 48 News met with Huntsville Police about its sex offender monitoring process.
State records show that as of Oct. 29, there were 201 sex offenders living in Huntsville.
The department is responsible for maintaining accurate records on where they live and work.
Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said HPD has an investigator solely dedicated toward monitoring the offenders
He said that investigator meets with most of the offenders on a monthly basis, and also has the power to use other officers to assist in home checks and arrests when needed.
“His ability to be in one place in one time is obviously not real great, so we are a big department, we’re almost 500 strong right now, so we use different officers within the department and within different shifts," he said.
"Each precinct has a program where officers could be sent by him at a particular date and time to do some checking, it just requires a little coordination out of the investigators office.”
Some sex Huntsville offenders register as homeless. Johnson said that does present a challenge, but officers are aware of where the offenders should be living.
“It’s not illegal to be homeless and a sex offender. We do watch those individuals closely, we don’t watch them more closely, but we ensure that they are where they say they are living. We know where those areas of town are,” he said.
Alabama District Attorney’s Association Sex Offender Resource Prosecutor Trisha Mellberg and Lt. Johnson said the law varies case by case on where sex offenders and live and loiter.
The factors include the crime and the age of the victim.
The link to the sex offenders registry is here.
State records show that as of Oct. 29, all offenders in Huntsville and Madison are compliant with the law and local law enforcement.
Madison has 29 offenders.
Decatur has 77 offenders, with 4 non-compliant.
If you have concerns about a sex offender in your area, Huntsville Police ask that you reach out.
