How school officials handle active shooter training with students

“There are no more unannounced lockdown scenarios. The drills are now announced and we are all trained to work with staff so, everyone is prepared. There are no surprises. But we can practice and learn and handle an active shooter. We try to be age-appropriate. Typically, we let them know there’s a drill and for kindergartners, it’s just a drill. But as they get older we give them more information on how to react," said Dr. Minskey.