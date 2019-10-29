Four Tennessee Valley communities make top 10 of “Best Places for Young Families” in AL

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 29, 2019 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 7:33 AM

(WAFF) - Four communities across the Tennessee Valley have made the top 10 in a new report of the Best Places for Young Families to live in Alabama.

The report from LendingTree surveyed over 100 Alabama cities. The report looked at family-friendly factors, including income, home affordability, and education.

[ CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL REPORT FROM LENDINGTREE ]

Among the top 10, three of them are in Madison County.

  • #4 - Madison
  • #5 - Muscle Shoals
  • #6 - Meridianville
  • #7 - Moores Mill

Fort Payne ranked #20 on the list, while Huntsville ranked #39. Other cities to make the list include Boaz, Guntersville, and Athens.

The number one spot on the list went to Mountain Brook, just outside of Birmingham.

