Four Tennessee Valley communities make top 10 of “Best Places for Young Families” in AL

(WAFF) - Four communities across the Tennessee Valley have made the top 10 in a new report of the Best Places for Young Families to live in Alabama.
The report from LendingTree surveyed over 100 Alabama cities. The report looked at family-friendly factors, including income, home affordability, and education.
Among the top 10, three of them are in Madison County.
- #4 - Madison
- #5 - Muscle Shoals
- #6 - Meridianville
- #7 - Moores Mill
Fort Payne ranked #20 on the list, while Huntsville ranked #39. Other cities to make the list include Boaz, Guntersville, and Athens.
The number one spot on the list went to Mountain Brook, just outside of Birmingham.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.