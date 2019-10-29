Dense fog this morning, storms move in for Wednesday and Halloween

Showers are possible overnight tonight, but by midday Wednesday we will see much better rain chances move in. We are in for a wet and gloomy middle of the week with storms expected both Wednesday and Thursday. The cold front will sweep through on Thursday and will bring some heavy rain and gusty winds. The cold front will move through during the middle of the day, but there will be lingering showers and storms into the early afternoon. This could mean a cool and wet evening for those trick-or-treaters. Once the front does move through, we will see some gusty winds from the northwest which will drive in cooler air. From there we will have our coolest air since late March!