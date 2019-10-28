Two families held together by 4-year-old with heart transplant attend LSU and Auburn football game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - LSU and Auburn took the football field yesterday for a big game. Two families tied together through a tragic yet heartfelt life story were joining the many sitting in the stands.
In the stands with these two families, was a little Auburn fan by the name of Davis Perry.
When Davis was only 6-months-old, his family found out he needed a heart transplant. That heart came from a son of an LSU family, whose name is John Clarke Perry.
Since then, the two families have kept in touch often. They usually meet up every year for the Tiger Showdown. They regularly catch up on how Davis, the now 4-year-old, is holding up.
