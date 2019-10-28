Sheriff: Man killed by Madison Police pointed gun at officers

Sheriff: Man killed by Madison Police pointed gun at officers
BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison (Source: Fred Craft, WAFF)
October 28, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 2:45 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff took over the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday outside Madison’s Planet Fitness on Highway 72. The Sheriff’s Office released new information on Monday.

[ READ MORE: Officer involved shooting under investigation in Madison ]

According to the Sheriff, the man shot and killed by police pointed a gun at officers first. He’s been identified as 39-year-old Dana Sherrod Fletcher. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: Madison County Sheriff
Source: Madison County Sheriff (Source: Madison County)

A release from the Sheriff’s Office says Madison Police were called to Planet Fitness because Fletcher and a woman were inside the gym videoing people and asking personal questions.

When officers arrived to investigate, the Sheriff says both Fletcher and the woman were in a van with a child in the Planet Fitness parking lot. According to the Sheriff neither Fletcher nor the woman cooperated with police.

Police also say they there was a gun inside the van. According to the Sheriff, Madison Police Officers struggled with the woman and Fletcher and tried using a taser on Fletcher. The Sheriff says the taser was not effective and that Fletcher exited the van armed with the gun. They say he pointed it at officers before he was shot and killed by two police officers.

A handgun was recovered at the scene according to the Sheriff.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said, “This is a tragic event for all involved and we are conducting a thorough investigation”.

If anyone has information about the shooting they can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 256-533-8820, or submit information online at https://www.madisoncountysheriffal.org/crime-tip

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.