Huntsville Police have a reminder about Halloween and sex offenders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you're a parent with young kids, this Thursday is Halloween.
Before your children load up their pillowcases with candy, officers with the Huntsville Police Department have some safety warnings you should follow and which homes you should avoid.
Within a one mile radius from the Police Department, there are 33 registered sex offenders. If you expand the search to five miles, the number jumps to 128 sex offenders.
Officers say protect your children by planning your route ahead of time.
Sex offenders aren’t allowed to give out candy, and there are hundreds registered in Madison County alone.
Their lights should be turned off, but not everyone follows the rules. So you need to find out for yourself what homes to avoid.
“They don’t have to post a sign on their door on their property that they’re a sex offender, but it is your duty to go to Alea.gov that’s one of the best sources you can go to, to learn who is possibly in your neighborhood or in your area that is a registered sex offender,” said Lt. Michael Johnson.
Here is a link to the sex offender registry where you can find address of people not allowed to hand out candy. http://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54247
