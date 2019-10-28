Human remains found over a decade ago still unidentified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A real-life mystery that today sits stored in evidence bags.
Human remains found eleven years ago by a team of surveyors near the Greenbrier Exit on I-565. There’s no face to put with the story, only belongings, now part of a decades-old riddle.
Huntsville Police Investigator Chris Hines details each piece of evidence from a case dating back to May 6, 2008. Human remains found in a thickly wooded area off of old Highway 20. Our cameras were there that day when investigators removed several bags of evidence from the scene. Eleven years later, we’re getting a first-hand look at what they collected in hopes someone recognizes even one piece. Binoculars, a small flashlight, a pocket knife, a pair of prescription glasses and a dark-colored fleece jacket. There were also bones that were sent off to the forensics lab.
“The remains were found to be of a white male, the age range of 45-60 as best they could tell and height of 6 foot,” said Huntsville Police Investigator Chris Hines.
Investigators believe the person may have disappeared anywhere from 2000 to 2007 because of the condition of the body. And because the person was wearing a fleece jacket, it was likely fall or winter when the victim, who police say was probably on foot, walked into the woods off I-565. Hines is staying quiet on how the person died but did say a gun was found near the remains. The one thing police have not been able to figure out, the person’s identity.
“We pulled all the local missing persons in the area. No one was matching. We tested against some other missing persons and we did not get any matches on that,” said Hines.
Forensics also checked dental records.
“It did appear he went to the dentist’s office on a regular basis due to the number of fillings that he had. If he was homeless at the time we didn’t believe he was always homeless,” said Hines.
Where did this person come from? No identity. No matching DNA. The only shreds of evidence of human life now bagged up and put back on the shelf. Investigators aren’t losing hope they’ll one day put a face to a man who so far doesn’t show up in any missing person database anywhere in the country.
“Well, you only have the evidence you have there. We’ve worked through that evidence, we’ve obtained DNA even looked for people with matching dental records that are reported missing,” said Hines.
Do you know anything about this missing person?
