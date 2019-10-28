Foggy start to the week with a rainy Halloween expected

Our next weather maker will move in late Wednesday and into Halloween as our next system moves in. Showers and storms are possible by Wednesday morning. Sadly, this system looks like it will linger into the middle of the day on Thursday, Halloween, before the cold front finally sweeps through bringing in drier, but colder air. Wind will be breezy both Wednesday and Thursday and some of the storms could be on the stronger side. This means we could have some rain for those Trick-or-Treaters. Keep checking back for the latest forecast as we get closer. Once the front comes through, we’ll see our coldest weather since late March and early April.