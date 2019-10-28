Foggy start to the week with a rainy Halloween expected

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until 10 AM CDT, as many are waking up to near zero visibility.
Fog will cause some issues for your ride to work this morning so give yourself some extra time to get where you need to be.
Visibility is down below a mile in many spots this morning and will definitely cause some delays for that morning drive to work or school.
Once the fog mixes out later this morning, we will see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures will climb into the mid-70s. Wind will stay light out of the south around 3 to 5 mph.
Our next weather maker will move in late Wednesday and into Halloween as our next system moves in. Showers and storms are possible by Wednesday morning.
Sadly, this system looks like it will linger into the middle of the day on Thursday, Halloween, before the cold front finally sweeps through bringing in drier, but colder air.
Wind will be breezy both Wednesday and Thursday and some of the storms could be on the stronger side.
This means we could have some rain for those Trick-or-Treaters. Keep checking back for the latest forecast as we get closer. Once the front comes through, we’ll see our coldest weather since late March and early April.
