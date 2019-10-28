Clearing out & seasonal 70s this afternoon

Despite the foggy and cloudy start, the work week will start off sunny and quiet with highs in the lower 70s this afternoon.
More areas of patchy fog will be likely by daybreak on Tuesday, lows will be cool in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase again on Tuesday with showers likely, especially to our south.
Wednesday has even better chances of rain showers and thunderstorms to develop with high temps in the low 70s. We are tracking another cold front that will move in for Halloween, timing is still uncertain but rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday.
After the front moves through, temps will be chilly on Friday morning with cool temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s staying through next weekend. Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 3rd at 2:00 AM, set your clocks back one hour.
