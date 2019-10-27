White cane day held in Tuscumbia near home of Helen Keller

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite the rain, dozens of people turned out for the 7th annual Alabama White Cane Day.
The event is meant to bring awareness to the blind and visually impaired community.
The event kicked off Saturday with a walk from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Shoals Regional Center in Tuscumbia, to Ivy Green, home of Helen Keller.
Participants also had an opportunity to find out more about resources available to those who are blind and visually impaired.
