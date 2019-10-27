White cane day held in Tuscumbia near home of Helen Keller

White cane day held in Tuscumbia near the home of Helen Keller (Source: Thomas, Rachael)
October 26, 2019 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 7:31 PM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite the rain, dozens of people turned out for the 7th annual Alabama White Cane Day.

The event is meant to bring awareness to the blind and visually impaired community.

The event kicked off Saturday with a walk from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Shoals Regional Center in Tuscumbia, to Ivy Green, home of Helen Keller.

Participants also had an opportunity to find out more about resources available to those who are blind and visually impaired.

