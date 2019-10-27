Streak of losses for Auburn at LSU continues

Eleven plays and nearly 4-and-a-half minutes off the clock. The drive began towards the end of the third quarter and ended just after the beginning of the fourth quarter. Burrow kept the drive alive on an early 3rd and 8. He scrambled for 10 yards to move the sticks. It was one of his many clutch runs for the LSU Tigers to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Burrow and wideout Justin Jefferson connected on a 21-yard play to move to the Auburn 30. LSU slowly moved up the field some more before LSU faced another third down. This time a 3rd and 2, with an empty backfield, Burrow called his own number. It was a quarterback draw and the LSU quarterback rushed into the end zone unscathed and LSU took a 10-point lead, 23-13.