US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault


US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault
FILE - This image made from video posted on a militant website July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance. President Donald Trump declared victory over the Islamic State group in Syria in a tweet Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, but the militants remain a deadly force, and U.S. partners warn a premature U.S. withdrawal will allow them to storm back. The jihadists still hold territory in Syria and top leaders, including the group's self-styled caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, remain at large. (Militant video via AP, File) (Source: Uncredited)
October 26, 2019 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:53 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State militant network is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria's Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending.

President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.