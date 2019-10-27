Morgan County searching for escaped inmate

Morgan County searching for escaped inmate
Morgan County searching for escaped inmate (Source: Morgan CO SO)
October 27, 2019 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 4:18 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating an escaped inmate.

John Kaleb Gillespie is 30-years-old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds. He escaped the jail shortly after noon on Sunday afternoon. Do not approach. He has a violent history with law enforcement. Gillespie is accused of trying to run over a state trooper last year during a pursuit shortly after a standoff in Decatur. He’s charged with attempted murder.

Other charges include attempting to promote prison contraband, trafficking illegal drugs, sex offender adult registration and probation violation on second-degree rape.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.