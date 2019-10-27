Morgan County searching for escaped inmate

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating an escaped inmate.
John Kaleb Gillespie is 30-years-old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds. He escaped the jail shortly after noon on Sunday afternoon. Do not approach. He has a violent history with law enforcement. Gillespie is accused of trying to run over a state trooper last year during a pursuit shortly after a standoff in Decatur. He’s charged with attempted murder.
Other charges include attempting to promote prison contraband, trafficking illegal drugs, sex offender adult registration and probation violation on second-degree rape.
