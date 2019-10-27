Florence police investigating late night shots fired call

By Eric Graves | October 27, 2019

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police investigators are looking into a late night shots fired call at the Brass Monkey Night Club.

A Florence police spokesperson said it happened around 9:30 Saturday night.

The spokesperson said one person was injured and taken to the hospital but was released a short time later.

Investigators were at the Brass Monkey Night Club on Darby Drive until 1 a.m. Sunday morning talking to witnesses and attempting to identify the offender.

If you have any information please contact police.

