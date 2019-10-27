Dry today, more rain this week

The weekend wraps up much calmer and drier today. The sky will gradually clear as the day rolls along, giving breaks in the clouds this afternoon. This morning starts with temperatures in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the low 70s this afternoon. Overnight lows will be near 50.
The rain over the past two days was definitely beneficial and will hopefully put a nice dent in the drought. Huntsville received 1.19″ of rain Friday and .42″ Saturday. The workweek starts dry, but more much-needed rain is on the way, unfortunately making for a soggy Halloween.
Isolated showers are possible Tuesday, scattered rain Wednesday, and the best rain chance comes on Halloween with a 50% shot for showers and storms as a cold front works its way through. Temperatures drop at the end of the week, making for very cool mornings. The Tennessee Valley could possibly see its first frost at the end of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.