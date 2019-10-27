AG Marshall urges vigilance of charity fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging charities and consumers to be vigilant of charity fraud.
Marshall, along with state regulators, the Federal Trade Commission, and the National Association of State Charities Officials, promoted wise giving at the second International Charity Fraud Awareness Week.
“The people of Alabama are compassionate and generous, and our hearts go out to those who are suffering and in need,” said Marshall. “But we must not let scam artists exploit this good nature and concern, keeping money from reaching those who are truly in need.”
Marshall told consumers when they donate it’s important to take steps to make sure their money goes to a charity that actually makes a difference. For tips on how to find reputable organizations, visit this link.
Marshall also recommends doing research on organizations. Search the charity’s name online, along with words like “complaint” and “scam,” and check the IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search to see if your donation is tax-deductible.
Find more information on how to avoid scammers here.
