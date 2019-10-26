Reeker testifies on Capitol Hill as ex-Trump aide asks judge to decide on his impeachment testimony

Reeker is the top U.S. diplomat for Europe and has been since his predecessor, Marie Yovanovitch, was recalled from the post in the spring. Reeker, a former ambassador to Macedonia and consul general in Milan, Italy, was not directly involved in the debate over aid to Ukraine. Other current and former officials have said the aid issue was delegated to Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, former U.S. envoy to Ukraine.