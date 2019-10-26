Rain and storms ending tonight; clearing out Sunday

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds will continue to track eastward through the Tennessee Valley this evening and will finally move off into Georgia later tonight.
Skies will start to gradually clear overnight with a northerly wind and lows falling into the low 50s. Sunday will be a much nicer day with highs near 70 degrees and clearing skies, the sun will be out by late afternoon. The work week will start off sunny and quiet with highs in the lower 70s on Monday.
Rain chances will increase again on Tuesday with showers likely, especially to our south. Wednesday has even better chances of rain showers and thunderstorms to develop with high temps in the low 70s.
We are tracking another cold front that will move in for Halloween, timing is still uncertain but rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. It is too early to tell if some of these storms could be on the stronger side.
After the front moves through, temps will be chilly on Friday morning with cool temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s staying through next weekend.
