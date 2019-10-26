North Alabama high school football playoff pairings

Decatur Heritage cruises to a win, and caps off a 10-0 season with a win against Woodville on Thursday, Oct. 25 (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 26, 2019 at 12:59 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:59 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is still a week remaining in the high school football regular season, but region play is over, and many playoff games involving Tennessee Valley teams have been set.

The one exception comes in 3A. Pisgah defeated Plainview in Week 9 to force a three way tie between Pisgah, Plainview and New Hope for fourth place in the region. The tie breaker will depend on win percentages among other teams in the region pending Week 10 play.

The first round of the playoffs will be played Friday, November 8.

7A - HOME 7A - AWAY
James Clemens Vestavia Hills
Florence Mountain Brook
Hoover Sparkman
Thompson Austin
6A - HOME 6A - AWAY
Muscle Shoals Albertville
Athens Buckhorn
Mae Jemison Cullman
Fort Payne Hartselle
5A - HOME 5A - AWAY
Madison County Corner
Scottsboro Russellville
Hamilton Guntersville
Jasper Madison Academy
4A - HOME 4A - AWAY
Fairview Central Florence
Priceville Rogers
Brooks St. John Paul II
Deshler Danville
3A - HOME 3A - AWAY
Westminster Christian TBA
Lauderdale County Sylvania
Geraldine Clements
Susan Moore Colbert Heights
2A - HOME 2A - AWAY
Red Bay Cedar Bluff
Addison North Sand Mountain
Fyffe Sheffield
Collinsville Colbert County
1A - HOME 1A - AWAY
Decatur Heritage Vina
Valley Head Hackleburg
Waterloo Falkville
Woodville Mars Hill

