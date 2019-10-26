North Alabama high school football playoff pairings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is still a week remaining in the high school football regular season, but region play is over, and many playoff games involving Tennessee Valley teams have been set.
The one exception comes in 3A. Pisgah defeated Plainview in Week 9 to force a three way tie between Pisgah, Plainview and New Hope for fourth place in the region. The tie breaker will depend on win percentages among other teams in the region pending Week 10 play.
The first round of the playoffs will be played Friday, November 8.
