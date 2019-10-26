HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you drive a vehicle, Huntsville Police want your help improving traffic congestion.
It might go against everything you've been told when you first learned how to drive, but officers say if you get in a vehicle accident and no one is injured, take a photo of the scene and then move your car!
Don’t wait for police to arrive! It’s not just a recommendation, officers with the Huntsville police department say taking a photo and getting your vehicle off of the road to prevent blocking traffic is the law.
With the expansion of technology, a lot of you have phones with camera capabilities. With the expansion of the Tennessee Valley, traffic issues are becoming more common and officers say minor accidents moved off the road can solve the traffic flow problem.
“If you have a minor accident and there are no injuries and everybody is cooperative we’d like you to move off the side of the road. Just to give everyone piece of mind you know, it is acceptable once you find a safe place to go ahead and take a quick photo of the position of at least your car and the other cars and maybe the damage. That is enough evidence for officers to determine what happened,” said Lt. Johnson
If your vehicle is damaged to the point where it’s no longer drivable, Huntsville Police say you should call 911 and don’t worry about blocking traffic, because there’s nothing you can do.
This law only applies if your vehicle is drivable.
