Flash Flood Watch until 10 AM, showers and storms this afternoon

FIRST ALERT for today due to widespread showers and storms that will greatly impact traveling and events, especially during the second half of the day.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is issued for Northwest Alabama, including Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Lawrence Counties. Heavy rain is shown on the radar early this morning and continues to move northward. There will be breaks in the rain this morning, with more rain moving in this afternoon. Flash flooding to the east of I-65 is minimal because of the severe and extreme drought conditions in that part of the state.
Showers will crank up, from west to east, in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Rain is expected to be heavy at times. Strong storms can't be ruled out, but the severe weather threat is low.
Stay weather aware, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Download the WAFF First Alert Weather App to stay on top of this soggy scenario through the day.
Drier weather comes in behind the cold front Sunday, and the second half of the weekend will be much better. Next week will include a big cool down at the end of the workweek. The Halloween forecast calls for a costume with sleeves as highs will only be in the mid-50s and lows falling into the 30s overnight.
