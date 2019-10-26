Fayetteville to forfiet wins, miss playoffs

Fayetteville, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville Tigers, who were on track to complete an undefeated season, will have to forfeit six wins from the 2019 season.
TNHighSchoolSports.com reports the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) determined an ineligible player participated in games against Marion County, Huntland, Mt. Pleasant, Moore County, Richland and Cornersville. The decision reduces Fayetteville’s record to 3-6 and leaves the Tigers on the outside of the playoffs.
The school is also reportedly being asked to pay a $600 fine.
The Tennessean.com reports the player in question, who was not identified, does not live within the school system’s territory.
TNHighSchoolSports.com reports the school system is appealing the decision at a meeting set for 1PM Tuesday, October 29.
