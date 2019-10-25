Widespread showers continuing through Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The First Alert for the rest of Friday and Saturday due to widespread showers that will greatly impact traveling and events.
Widespread showers, moderate to heavy at times, continue into the evening. Expect a wet night with occasional breaks in the rain as more showers shift northward from the south. Temperatures will stay cool with lows falling into the low 50s.
The first half of the day Saturday will be dry in some spots with light rain roaming throughout the Tennessee Valley landscape. Showers crank up, from west to east, in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Rain is expected to be heavy at times. Strong storms can't be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.
Flash flooding potential is minimal, especially since portions of the Tennessee Valley are still in a severe and extreme drought. Areas west of I-65 have the greatest potential for flooding. Stay weather aware, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Download the WAFF First Alert Weather App to stay on top of this soggy scenario through the weekend.
Drier weather comes in behind the cold front Sunday, and the second half of the weekend will be much better. Next week will include a big cool down at the end of the workweek. The Halloween forecast calls for a costume with sleeves as highs will only be in the mid-50s and lows falling into the 30s overnight.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.