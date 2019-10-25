Rogersville woman killed in crash, two teens flown to Nashville hospital

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 25, 2019 at 7:08 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 7:08 AM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 54-year-old Rogersville woman is dead after a two-car crash in Lauderdale County Thursday night.

ALEA troopers say that crash happened on County Road 76 just after 7 p.m. They tell us Kimberly Parker, of Rogersville, died when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a van, which was carrying two teenagers.

The teen driver, as well as the teen passenger, were flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

