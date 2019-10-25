Rain moves in today and sticks around into the weekend

Clouds moved into the Valley overnight and now we will watch as rain pushes in from the south throughout the day. Due to the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will remain cool through much of the day today hovering around 60-degrees for much of the afternoon. Rain will pick up through the afternoon and evening as the warm front approaches from the south. As the front moves through overnight we’ll see warming temperatures and a break in the rain. Rainfall will really be dependent on a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico. It looks likely that it may become a tropical depression later today, but it will to merge with a cold front tonight, becoming post tropical.