Rain moves in today and sticks around into the weekend

Happy Friday! Grab that umbrella because you will need it the next few days.
Clouds moved into the Valley overnight and now we will watch as rain pushes in from the south throughout the day. Due to the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will remain cool through much of the day today hovering around 60-degrees for much of the afternoon. Rain will pick up through the afternoon and evening as the warm front approaches from the south. As the front moves through overnight we’ll see warming temperatures and a break in the rain. Rainfall will really be dependent on a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico. It looks likely that it may become a tropical depression later today, but it will to merge with a cold front tonight, becoming post tropical.
By the morning on Saturday we will see a break from showers and storms as clouds stick around. Temperatures are expected to climb as we move throughout the day, with highs into the mid-70s. By the mid-afternoon we expect showers and storms to fire back up as the cold front starts to slide in from the west. That will bring periods of heavy rain through the evening and overnight into early Sunday. These storms could bring some gusty winds as well.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
