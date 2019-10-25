Planning the Future of Former Pilgrim’s Pride Plant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -Starting November 5th the Athens City Council wants to hear your input on the future of the former Pilgrim’s Pride property on Pryor Street.
The first public meeting on the development of the site will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Athens City Hall on Hobbs Street.
These public sessions will run through Thursday.
According to our partners at the Athens News Courier, city council members have thrown out multiple ideas ranging from a park to an outdoor amphitheater.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.