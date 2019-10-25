Juvenile arrested after chase on I-65

Hartselle, Ala. (WAFF) -An unnamed juvenile is in the Morgan County Jail after an early morning chase on I-65 that ended in Hartselle Friday.
According to Alabama State Troopers, it started around 7 a.m. when they spotted a car reported stolen from Kentucky on the interstate. A trooper tried to pull the driver over near the Limestone/Morgan County line, but the driver sped away. After several minutes, the car crashed just off exit 325 on Thompson Road in Hartselle.
The driver ran off, but was quickly captured.
A WAFF 48 viewer captured video and pictures on the scene. In his video, you can see officers appear to apprehend a person in between some trees on a lawn.
