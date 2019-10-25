Huntsville resident to challenge city zoning in court, with support of councilman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville could be going to court, with a city councilman on the other side of the aisle.
Huntsville’s Board of Zoning Adjustment changed the zoning of the old Huntsville Park Church of Christ’s building on 3124 Triana Boulevard on Oct. 15.
The new zoning would turn the church into office space. Triana Boulevard resident Robert Jones said he and at least seven neighbors only found out about the the meeting in a letter on Oct. 19.
He said he wants neighborhood changes to be influenced by the opinion of the neighborhood.
“The ordinance only states that it be reported in the Huntsville Times, well I mean, the the Huntsville Times, I got it, it’s great, but it’s not in wide circulation like it used to be," he said.
Huntsville code does require a seven-day notice on the zoning meetings in a newspaper, and the agenda is published online.
However, in Thursday’s city council meeting, the city administration referred to mailing a notice of a potential zone change as a “courtesy," not “policy.”
At the meeting, city administration and legal council explained that the letters were sent out on time, and Jones’ only recourse at this point is to take the issue to circuit court.
Jones said he plans to, and Councilman Bill Kling said he will write a letter to the court on the residents’ behalf.
“I have extreme concerns about the fact that the normal notification process was not filed, and I hope the court would overturn the decision and support the neighborhood," he said.
City Attorney Trey Riley said Jones is taking the appropriate steps, but the zoning board was within its rights to move forward.
