Huntsville City Council votes to join lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve probably heard about lawsuits against opioid manufacturers lately. It looks like the city of Huntsville just signed on to be part of one too.
On Thursday night, City Council members agreed to be represented by Birmingham-based law firm Riley and Jackson in a lawsuit.
Rob Riley said once Mayor Tommy Battle signs the contract, Huntsville will join other cities and counties suing drug manufacturers who they claim have contributed to the opioid crisis.
The firm already represents 15 cities and counties in Alabama, now including Huntsville and two in Florida.
This would be on contingency, meaning the city won’t pay anything for representation unless it wins a settlement.
On Thursday night, Battle said the city would be getting repaid for the money spent in demand on emergency services and even jail costs, and a win would help fund education and treatment programs.
