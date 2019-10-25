Grieving Lawrence County parents reach goal to fund school counselor

Lawrence County, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County family is hoping that it’s tragedy will save lives and spare others the pain they’ve been going through.
13 year old Marlee Sutton took her own life in March of 2018. Since then, her parents have become crusaders, spreading a message of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Wendy and Scott Norwood set up the Marlee Sutton Foundation. The goal: to help the cash-strapped Lawrence County school system afford a mental health counselor.
This week, the work reached a milestone when that counselor began their first week on the job.
The family spoke with our news partners at the Decatur Daily. “We didn’t start this because we thought it would have saved Marlee. We did it because it was the right thing to do. We saw a need and we could either look away or not,” Wendy Norwood said. “God placed this on our hearts. We prayed to God and told him whatever he wanted to do through us, we would do.”
To find out more, pick up a copy of Friday’s Decatur Daily, or visit the Decatur Daily website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.