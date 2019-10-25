FIRST ALERT Friday and Saturday due to widespread showers

FIRST ALERT for Friday and Saturday due to widespread showers that will greatly impact travel and events.
Widespread showers, moderate to heavy at times, continue into the afternoon. The rest of the day will be wet and dreary with occasional breaks in the rain as more showers shift northward from the south. School pick-ups, evening commutes, and high school football games will all be affected by wet weather. Temperatures will stay cool, only increasing into the low 60s.
Rain will continue to pour overnight into tomorrow morning. The first half of the day Saturday will be dry in some spots with light rain roaming about the Tennessee Valley landscape. Showers crank up, from west to east, in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Rain is expected to be heavy at times. Strong storms can't be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.
Rain amounts for today and tomorrow will be close to 3" for most places, with isolated location receiving more. Flash flooding potential is minimal, especially since portions of the Tennessee Valley is still in a severe and extreme drought. Areas west of I-65 have the greatest potential for flooding. Stay weather aware today and tomorrow, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Download the WAFF First Alert Weather App to stay on top of this soggy scenario through the weekend.
Drier weather comes in behind the cold front Sunday, and the second half of the weekend will be much better. Next week will include a big cool down at the end of the workweek. The Halloween forecast calls for a costume with sleeves as highs will only be in the mid-50s and lows falling into the 30s overnight.
