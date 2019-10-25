Decatur gym owner, former mayoral candidate sued for assault

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The owner of a Decatur gym and a former mayoral candidate in the city is being sued for assault.
Jeremy Goforth owns Abandoned Fitness and used to own Decatur Athletic Club. He also ran for mayor of the city in 2016.
Goforth is now being sued by his former fiancee and former business partner, Holli McLeod, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily. She is suing him for assault, battery and emotional trauma. This is the second time this year she’s made similar allegations against him.
The lawsuit is alleging multiple violent instances, some of them in the workplace. Part of the lawsuit also includes photos of her injuries from the alleged incidents.
Goforth says he plans to fight this lawsuit, and seems confident he’ll be found innocent.
“The truth will come out,” says Goforth. “We’ll go to court, and I’ll be found innocent.”
