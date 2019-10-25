Concerns over energy savings project in Guntersville City Schools

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some teachers within Guntersville City Schools are concerned about an ongoing project within the district.
The school system partnered with ABM Energy Solutions for an energy savings project, which included installing new heating, air systems, and thermostat controls in many classrooms. according to our partners at the Advertiser-Gleam.
Some teachers and school staff have been concerned, because the “set points” only allow them to keep the rooms between 72 and 74 degrees. Some teachers believe this keeps the classroom too warm.
School maintenance chief Jeff Mims suggested to the school board that they lower the set points to 70 to 72 degrees.
The contract with ABM allows savings on energy costs, which in turn pays for upgrades within the district.
Mims, though, says he doesn’t believes a two-degree adjustment will drastically change the amount of savings the school board sees. He believes it would be a show of good faith to employees to allow the set points to be changed.
